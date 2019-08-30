Home

Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Seat of Wisdom Church
Mary E. O'Malley Obituary
(nee May)-Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph; loving mother of Maryanne, Thomas Jr. (Mary) and Catherine (Donald) Northfell; proud and cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Taylor) Northfell, Jillian (Zach) Bemis, Mary Beth, and Hannah Northfell, Lauren and Michael O'Malley; great grandmother of Elijah, Edith, and Penelope Northfell; fond sister of the late Anna (the late John) Finn; dear aunt and great aunt to many. Visitation Monday from 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, prayers at 9:30 a.m. to Mary Seat of Wisdom Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019
