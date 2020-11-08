Mary E. Rebmann of Northlake, IL passed away at Lutheran General on November 3rd after a struggle with cancer. Beloved wife of Robert J.; Loving mother of Randall (Meghan); Devoted grandmother of Gavin and Maeve; Cherished daughter of Colleen J. Hartney (nee Gorman) and the late James; Dear sister of eight brothers and sisters; Treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews. A woman deeply devoted to her Catholic faith, she brought joy to and touched the lives of many. She is loved and will be missed dearly. Family and friends will meet Monday, November 9th for a Visitation, 9:00 am until the Celebration of the Mass, 11:00 am at Saint John Vianney Church 46 N. Wolf Road, Northlake. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Women's Center of Greater Chicagoland 773-794-1313 or gotwc.org
would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home. 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com