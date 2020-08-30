Mary Elizabeth Schmittgens (nee Martens), age 85, formerly of St. Louis and a resident of Park Forest since 1959, passed away August 26 in Chicago, Illinois. Devoted wife of 63 years to the late Eugene P. Schmittgens, Sr. Dear mother of Gene, Jr. (Jane Armstrong) Schmittgens, Dan (Judy Segler) Schmittgens, Terry (Neal Podell, dec.) Schmittgens, Linda (Mike) Lonergan, Mary (Dan) Lindberg, Rene (Graham) Swidenbank, David (Kim Ataide) Schmittgens, and Elizabeth (Charles) Palid.
Loving grandmother to Rob (Teresa) and Annie (AJ Lubecker) Schmittgens; Eric (Andrea), Jeffrey, and Jason Schmittgens; Jake, Nick, and Zac Lonergan; Daniel (Christie Carrino), Claire (Dave Mellet), Christine (dec.), Caroline, and Matthew Lindberg; Andrew, Helen, Graham, and Miriam (Jan) Swidenbank; Lucy, Owen, and Henry Schmittgens; and Benjamin and Mary Palid. The daughter of the late John William and Mary Ruth (Bolds) Martens, and sister to the late John (Carol Ann) Martens, Father Linus Eugene Martens SJ, Thomas (Camille) Martens, Lois Ann Martens SSND, and Patricia (Gary, dec.) Martens Balke.
Mary was a graduate of Notre Dame High School ('52) and DePaul Hospital of Nursing ('54) in St. Louis. She also earned a bachelor degree from College of St. Francis. Mary spent her career primarily as a school nurse in the Park Forest and Matteson, Illinois school districts, but also served as the nurse for the Park Forest Health Department and at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights. Mary was an active member of the St. Irenaeus parish as a lector, SPREAD program volunteer, a leader of the high school religious education program, and the liturgy team. Last year, Mary was inducted with her husband into the Park Forest Historical Society Hall of Fame, the result of her involvement with numerous activities and organizations within the community.
Her greatest achievements centered around her family and her devotion to her loving husband, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, siblings, and countless people who sought and benefitted from her compassion and care. She offered her home and boisterous laughter to friends and family near and far and lived a life of faith and kindness. And she faced life, including her personal struggles, with optimism, courage, and strength.
Visitation will be held at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Westwood Drive on Monday, August 31 from 2-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Notre Dame High School in St. Louis, Missouri or St. Ireneaus Church in Park Forest.
