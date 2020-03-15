|
|
Mary Edith Mulholland, nee Barrett, of Hinsdale, age 100, passed away March 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack Mulholland; loving mother of John, Nora, Susan (the late Guy) Nodot and Edward Mulholland; proud grandmother of Alex Nodot; celebrated aunt and great-aunt of many. Preceded in death by her siblings Elizabeth McMahon, Josephine Cullen, Virginia Hackett, Frances Barrett, Jane Vavrock, William Barrett, Richard Arthur Barrett and Margaret Nancy Collins. Mary Edith was a 50 plus year realtor in Hinsdale, having retired as Realtor Emeritus from Adams & Myers Real Estate. She was an avid bridge player and golfer, having achieved a hole in one when she was 94 years old. In light of the Coronavirus activity, please use self-monitoring measures. Visitation Wednesday March 18, 4 PM to 8 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Prayers Thursday 9:30 AM at the funeral home, going to St. Isaac Jogues Church, Hinsdale, for 10 AM Funeral Mass. Private interment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Thomas Hospice, 119 E Ogden Ave #111, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Funeral Info: 630-323-0275.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020