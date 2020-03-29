Home

Mary Eileen Zrenner (nee Donnellan), 81; formerly of Grand Beach, MI and Chicago's Beverly neighborhood; passed away March 25, 2020 at Rittenhouse Senior Living in Michigan City, IN. A Charter Member of the Grand Beach Pixies, Eileen graduated from Longwood Academy and St. Bernard's School of Nursing before working as a registered nurse and later as a travel agent. Preceded in death by husband Fred John Zrenner, Jr., parents Robert James Donnellan, Sr. and Eileen Josephine Donnellan (nee Sweeney), aunt Catherine Sweeney Meehan, uncle Bill Meehan, and many other loving aunts and uncles. Mother of Fred (Kathryn) Zrenner, III, Katherine "Katie" (the late William) Myers, Elsa "Ellie" Zrenner, Mary Eileen "Meme" (the late Brent) Hupy, Julie (Mark) Weintraub, and Robert (Brooke Benjamin) Zrenner. Grandmother of Alexandra (Alan) Sides, Peter Zrenner, and William "Joe" Myers; Quinn, Erin, and Shea Hupy; and Michael and Emma Weintraub. Dear sister of Robert J. (the late Jill) Donnellan, Jr., aunt of Catherine "Cait" Wilson, great-aunt of Nic and Sam. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.pawschicago.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
