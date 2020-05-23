Mary Elizabeth Bachner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Bachner, age 89, passed peacefully at her home in Alpharetta, Georgia surrounded by her family on May 11, 2020. Born in Marion, Kansas on June 16, 1930 to Lawrence and Gladys Burnett, Mary was raised in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas by her devoted aunt and uncle Mamie and Gilbert Mott. Mary was a "big sister" to Jane (Doug) Peck and Jenifer (Devon) Eddings. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Mary was a long time resident of CHicago before moving to the Peach State. Her passions included antiquing, the Cubs, Frank Sinatra and her many kitties. She will be greatly missed and sweetly remembered by her daughters Louanne Bachner (Robert Reimer), Gretchen Bachner and Lisa Bachner Bravine (Pete Bravine), her sister, the late Joy Hamm, nephew Tim Stenzel (Debbie), grandchildren Mercy Hume (Colin), Faith Reimer, Christopher Reimer (Christine Todaro), Joseph Bravine, Liza Bravine (Tony Turk), and greatgrandchildren Caroline, Grace, Annie and Daniel. Mary's ashes will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 20, 2020
Offering my deepest condolences. May the family find comfort in God's word during this difficult time. 1 Peter 5:6,7
May 20, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in our heavenly father. Romans 15:13
May 20, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved