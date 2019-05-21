Home

Mary Elizabeth "Mary Liz" Burris

Obituary for Mary Elizabeth Burris, 97Mary Liz Burris, long-time Naperville resident, died peacefully in her sleep on May 17th in Pennsylvania.Born in Denver in 1921 and raised in Grand Junction, she graduated from University of Colorado with Phi Beta Kappa honors. She worked briefly as a cryptologist during World War II. In 1944, she married Les Burris; they were married for 59 years. In her early 50s, she earned a master's in library science and then worked at Nichols Library for a number of years.She and Les were committed members of Wesley United Methodist Church and active in service and human rights issues. An accomplished cellist who played with several orchestras in her youth, Mary Liz was an avid water colorist in her retirement.She is preceded in death by her husband and two sisters. She is survived by her three children Susan, James, and Kathryn, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held in the fall at Wesley United Methodist Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019
