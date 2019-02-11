Mary died on February 7th surrounded by family and dear friends. Mary was a pediatric physical therapist for more than 45 years, devoting her career to the patients and staff of Ann & Robert H , previously known as . Mary obtained a bachelor degree in PT from Marquette University and after a short career in Cleveland, started at Children's Memorial in 1973, where she served as the Clinical Director of the PT Dept. Mary also worked part time as a clinician and program developer at La Rabida Children's Hospital. Mary dedicated her life's work to the treatment of developmental, neuromuscular and orthopedic conditions. A pioneer in her field, she liberally shared her expertise as an instructor at Northwestern University and a lecturer on topics like gait remediation, serial casting, and treatment strategies for interventions for children with cerebral palsy. A true servant leader, Mary's generosity of her time and knowledge had no limits supporting clinicians personally and professionally, ensuring they have the tools necessary so their patients can meet their maximum potential.Her dedication to her patients was rivaled only by her dedication to her family. An exceptionally humble matriarch, Mary cherished her late husband Terrence Weck, her two daughters, Elizabeth Weck (Frankie Reynolds) and Anastasia (Dennis) Sowell, and her three grandchildren Liam, Genevieve, and Amara Sowell. She was never on time but always there when you needed. Visitation Friday 3-8PM, John Maloney Funeral Directors, 1359 W. Devon Ave. Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10AM, at St. Gertrude Church, 6214 N. Glenwood Ave. Chicago Il 60660. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Emergency Support for Families Fund at Ann & Robert H. . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary