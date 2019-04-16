Services Modell Funeral Home 7710 South Cass Avenue Darien , IL 60561 (630) 852-3595 Resources More Obituaries for Mary Doyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Elizabeth Doyle

Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Elizabeth, "Mary Beth," (Schlanser) Doyle, 74, of Bolingbrook, IL, passed away peacefully at home on April 13, 2019. She is survived by John (Jack) Doyle, her devoted husband of 51 years, and their children: Kim (Don) MacGregor, Karen (John) O'Reilly, Colleen Doyle (Jasen Ginalski), Brian (Dawn) Doyle, and Matthew (Liz) Doyle. She will also be so missed by 12 grandchildren, whom she adored: Colin, Sean and Tess MacGregor; Jack and Lily O'Reilly; Finn and Maeve Ginalski; Kiara, Cavan and Fiona Doyle; Rigley Jump and Piper Doyle. "MB" was the fun-loving "big" sister of Rick, Carol, Ray, and Bob, and she is mourned by many family and friends. Her warm, gentle nature made all feel at ease. She was a woman of deep faith, a selfless wife and mother, and a professional musician with perfect pitch. She was also a thrill seeker - earning her pilot's license in the 1960s and always jumping at the chance to ride a roller coaster, ski (both water and snow), or go hot air ballooning.Mary Beth was born August 26, 1944, in California, the first child of Army Air Corps Major Raymond Theodore and Claire (nee Gregg) Schlanser. She grew up in Broadview, Ill., and later Downers Grove, Ill., where her father built a rambling ranch for the family on an acre lot, with young Mary Beth helping hammer nails. She was a graduate of St. Joseph School in Downers Grove and Nazareth Academy in LaGrange (1962), then attended Marycrest College before transferring to the University of Dayton. One day at the student union, she met the love of her life: Jack Doyle of Cleveland, Ohio, a ROTC cadet. Mary Beth graduated from UD in 1966 with a B.A. in piano/music education, and she and Jack married the next year. They had their first child in 1968, while stationed at the U.S. Army base in Fort Bragg, N.C.; Jack then deployed to Vietnam for a year.The couple later settled in the Chicago area to raise their growing family. Mary Beth sewed award-winning Halloween costumes, edited term papers, taught all five kids to drive, and tackled home improvement/repair projects with gusto. She had the mind of an engineer and an artist. She designed an addition to the Doyle home, conceived installation of a pool/outdoor living space, and sketched up a logo for her husband's first company. She instilled in her children faith in God and the Cubs. And always, there was music. She sang with the Downers Grove Oratorio Society and was a parish pianist/organist, first at St. Scholastica in Woodridge and later St. Dominic in Bolingbrook - her family sitting behind her bench during mass. For the past 26 years, Mary Beth was the choir accompanist at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Darien. In her lifetime, she provided music for countless weddings and funerals.Wake will be Monday, April 22, 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave. in Darien. Funeral will be Tuesday, April 23, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 Cass Avenue in Darien. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Ill. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries