Mary Elizabeth Griffin, nee Kelly, 97, Chicago, Illinois, Passed Peacefully to be with our Lord, November 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her Loving Husband of 49 years, John A Sr. Loving and devoted mother to John II, Michael, Katherine (Jimmy). Loving Grandmother, "Nana", to Joseph(Lauren), Scott(Andrea), Jim Jr.(Tracy). Loving Great-Grandmother, "Nana", to Carter, Brianna, Paige, Emma and Brooklyn. Preceded in death by her loving parents Thomas and Mary. Cherished sister of the late Margaret, late William, late Thomas Jr,, late James and late Sr. Ann Rose. Dear and Special Aunt, Great Aunt, Great-Great Aunt to many. Warm and Loving Friend to all. Special "Nana" to John's Thai family, Pen, Jenna and Poom. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Evans Scholars Foundation (https://wgaesf.org/content/memorials-and-honorariums
). Memorial Mass Private.