Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Assumption Church,
, 323 West Illinois Street
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Church
323 West Illinois Street,
Chicago,, IL
Mary Elizabeth Gupta Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Gupta, of Chicago, passed away on September 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Ishwar; loving mother of Vincent; fond sister of Elaine Crowley (Olean, NY) and Fred Meyers (Gilbert, AZ); also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary will forever be in the hearts of her family who will miss her dearly. Visitation Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Assumption Church, 323 West Illinois Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654 followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
