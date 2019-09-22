|
|
Mary Elizabeth Gupta, of Chicago, passed away on September 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Ishwar; loving mother of Vincent; fond sister of Elaine Crowley (Olean, NY) and Fred Meyers (Gilbert, AZ); also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary will forever be in the hearts of her family who will miss her dearly. Visitation Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., at Assumption Church, 323 West Illinois Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654 followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. For further information please call 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019