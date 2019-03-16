|
Mary Elizabeth "Eilish" Hickey nee Hamill, native of Co. Amtrim, Ireland; beloved wife of George J., retired Sgt. CPD; loving mother of George, Jr. (Judith), Thomas (Suzanne), Jean (Keith) Blanchard and Daniel (Kathryn); dear grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 12 dear sister of Hugh (Sandra) and the late James, John, Patrick, and Kathleen; fond aunt of many; Funeral Monday 9:15 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Juliana Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 1-6 PM. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 16, 2019