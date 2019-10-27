|
Bringing her southern Georgian charm to northern Illinois, Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" Hille made countless friends during her long life spent in Glen Ellyn, IL. Bettye passed away on October 23, 2019 and is survived by son Fred(Caroline), daughter Lisen, grand-daughter Marianna, sister-in-law Patricia(Steve) Stack, nieces Karen(Bill) Long and Amy(Steven) Collins, and many close and loving friends. Bettye was born June 4, 1935 in Columbus, Georgia where she became a pioneer in broadcasting as a 20-year old DJ at WRBL radio in Columbus. Bettye worked at the Glen Ellyn News upon arriving in Glen Ellyn and then made her mark at Hadley Junior High School where she was a librarian, office administrator, and principal's secretary. Bettye touched many junior high schoolers' lives over the years and made lifetime friendships with much of the school staff. Bettye was a voracious reader, talented artist, puzzle enthusiast, competitive game player, and very devoted and involved member of her church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Johan last December. A memorial service to celebrate Bettye's full life will be held on December 14, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn at 11:00am. Memorials may be sent to: St. Mark's Episcopal Church 393 N. Main Street Glen Ellyn, IL 60137.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019