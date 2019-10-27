Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Mark's Episcopal Church
393 N Main St
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Glen Ellyn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hille
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth Hille


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth Hille Obituary
Bringing her southern Georgian charm to northern Illinois, Mary Elizabeth "Bettye" Hille made countless friends during her long life spent in Glen Ellyn, IL. Bettye passed away on October 23, 2019 and is survived by son Fred(Caroline), daughter Lisen, grand-daughter Marianna, sister-in-law Patricia(Steve) Stack, nieces Karen(Bill) Long and Amy(Steven) Collins, and many close and loving friends. Bettye was born June 4, 1935 in Columbus, Georgia where she became a pioneer in broadcasting as a 20-year old DJ at WRBL radio in Columbus. Bettye worked at the Glen Ellyn News upon arriving in Glen Ellyn and then made her mark at Hadley Junior High School where she was a librarian, office administrator, and principal's secretary. Bettye touched many junior high schoolers' lives over the years and made lifetime friendships with much of the school staff. Bettye was a voracious reader, talented artist, puzzle enthusiast, competitive game player, and very devoted and involved member of her church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Johan last December. A memorial service to celebrate Bettye's full life will be held on December 14, 2019 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn at 11:00am. Memorials may be sent to: St. Mark's Episcopal Church 393 N. Main Street Glen Ellyn, IL 60137.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.