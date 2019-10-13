|
Mary Elizabeth Price Hunt, 94, passed away peacefully October 4, 2019. Daughter of the late Griswold Andrews Price and Mary Harriet Price (nee Odell). She is remembered as an Evanston native, mother and educator at North Shore Country Day School. Liz was a graduate of The North Shore Country Day School, Smith College and the Graduate Teachers College of Winnetka, where she earned her M. Ed. She taught English at Sunset Hill High School in Kansas City, MO, then served under many Headmasters at NSCDS in many different capacities. In 1996 she received the School's Foster Price Hannaford award in recognition of her lifelong service to North Shore. She loved books, crossword puzzles and the Arts. She sang with the Music Institute of Chicago for more than twenty years. On May 19, 1951 she married the love of her life John W. Hunt. Her family was everything to her. Loving mother of Harriet W. Hunt (James Brown), Lewis G. Hunt (Terry), and the late Mary Newcomb (Michael). Proud grandmother of Elizabeth and Sarah Newcomb, Caroline and Andrew Hunt, William Brown and Julia and Jamerson Harrell. She was closer to no one than her sister, the late Virginia Price Ware. Memorial Service Saturday, November 9, 3pm, Elliott Chapel - Presbyterian Homes, 3131 Golf Rd., Evanston, IL. Reception to follow In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Shore Country Day School, Development Office, 310 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka, IL, 60093. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
