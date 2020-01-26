|
Mary Elizabeth Kocian (nee Burt), age 94, of Frankfort, Illinois passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 with her sons at her side. Mary is survived by her sons Dean (Gloria) and Timothy, her granddaughter Sara (Nick), grandsons Mark and Brian (Karolyn), and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Frank, and her siblings Ann Peek, Mildred Peek, Pauline Booth, Dorothy Koebernick, and Roy Burt. Mary was born in Arcola, Illinois on April 26, 1925. She grew up on the southside of Chicago and cherished the memories of her many friends and good times had in the neighborhood surrounding her home at 76th and Indiana which she shared with her siblings, her mother Mary Margaret, and her step-father Joseph Heilbron. Mary raised her family in Evergreen Park, Illinois where she was active in Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, in little league baseball, in the PTA (serving as an officer), in the Crawford Gardens Homeowners Association, as a Red Cross volunteer (Oak Lawn tornado), in Republican political campaigns, and as a host parent with the American Field Service. Mary has been a resident of Frankfort, Illinois for 45 years becoming a fixture in her neighborhood greeting neighbors as she worked in her yard and gardens. Services are private. Memorial donations to the Joliet Area Community Hospice (joliethospice.org) would be appreciated by the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020