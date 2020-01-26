Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McLoughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth McLoughlin


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth McLoughlin Obituary
Mary Elizabeth McLoughlin, 89, nee Pollard. Born in Jackson, MS, 2/15/1929. Loving wife of the late Thomas Joseph; Cherished mother of Grace, Michael, Marcelle and Erin; Proud grandmother of Michelle Walter and Thomas and Lydia Spiess; Dear great-grandmother of Avery, Catherine and Sara Walter; Award-winning cardiac care RN; passed quitely on February 7, 2019. Mary was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved cooking international dishes, gardening, and sewing. Her spirit was notable for its self-sacrifice, generosity, and kindness.

Memorial contributions may be made to support the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -