|
|
Mary Elizabeth McLoughlin, 89, nee Pollard. Born in Jackson, MS, 2/15/1929. Loving wife of the late Thomas Joseph; Cherished mother of Grace, Michael, Marcelle and Erin; Proud grandmother of Michelle Walter and Thomas and Lydia Spiess; Dear great-grandmother of Avery, Catherine and Sara Walter; Award-winning cardiac care RN; passed quitely on February 7, 2019. Mary was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved cooking international dishes, gardening, and sewing. Her spirit was notable for its self-sacrifice, generosity, and kindness.
Memorial contributions may be made to support the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020