Mary Elizabeth Morand
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Morand (Carr), 86, of Northfield, IL, died peacefully at home on June 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William "Bill" K. Morand Sr. and loving and proud mother of William "Bill" Jr. (Pamela), Timothy J. (Elizabeth), Robert C., MaryBeth, Julie A. Male (the late Francis Male), James T. (Carla) and Patrick L. (Pamela).

Betty was born in Chicago to James T. and Marion (Connolly) Carr and grew up in Winnetka, IL, with her brothers James Jr. and Robert and sister Martha. Betty lived most of her life in Winnetka and Northfield, IL. She is known and loved by many having worked as a children's librarian at the Winnetka Public Library and later as librarian in the Winnetka Public Schools and the School of Saints Faith, Hope and Charity. Along with doting on her children and grandchildren, Betty, an animal-lover, also adored and cared for many dogs and cats. Betty is survived by her children and 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband and first-born son Bill Jr.

A private family service for Betty will be held on Thursday, July 2, at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. A larger memorial service followed by a reception for extended family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the dog shelter New Leash on Life, P.O. Box 2790, Chicago, IL 60690. For more information, call 312-458-9839 or visit www.nlolchicago.org.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Service
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Dear MB, Julie, Tim, Bill, JT, and Patrick,

My heartfelt sympathy on the loss of your loving Mom. From the first time I walked into your home on Oak Street circa 1978, your Mom warmly welcomed me with her beautiful smile, bright blue eyes and witty banter. She continued to welcome me and my family through the decades. How fortunate to have your Mom mothering my all those years.

I see your amazing Mom in each of you and know she will live on in all who loved her.

Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Sending love, light and big hugs to you. xo Hilary Graham Dillon
Hilary Dillon
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved