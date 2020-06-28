Dear MB, Julie, Tim, Bill, JT, and Patrick,
My heartfelt sympathy on the loss of your loving Mom. From the first time I walked into your home on Oak Street circa 1978, your Mom warmly welcomed me with her beautiful smile, bright blue eyes and witty banter. She continued to welcome me and my family through the decades. How fortunate to have your Mom mothering my all those years.
I see your amazing Mom in each of you and know she will live on in all who loved her.
Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Sending love, light and big hugs to you. xo Hilary Graham Dillon
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Morand (Carr), 86, of Northfield, IL, died peacefully at home on June 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late William "Bill" K. Morand Sr. and loving and proud mother of William "Bill" Jr. (Pamela), Timothy J. (Elizabeth), Robert C., MaryBeth, Julie A. Male (the late Francis Male), James T. (Carla) and Patrick L. (Pamela).
Betty was born in Chicago to James T. and Marion (Connolly) Carr and grew up in Winnetka, IL, with her brothers James Jr. and Robert and sister Martha. Betty lived most of her life in Winnetka and Northfield, IL. She is known and loved by many having worked as a children's librarian at the Winnetka Public Library and later as librarian in the Winnetka Public Schools and the School of Saints Faith, Hope and Charity. Along with doting on her children and grandchildren, Betty, an animal-lover, also adored and cared for many dogs and cats. Betty is survived by her children and 13 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband and first-born son Bill Jr.
A private family service for Betty will be held on Thursday, July 2, at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. A larger memorial service followed by a reception for extended family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the dog shelter New Leash on Life, P.O. Box 2790, Chicago, IL 60690. For more information, call 312-458-9839 or visit www.nlolchicago.org.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.