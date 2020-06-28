Dear MB, Julie, Tim, Bill, JT, and Patrick,



My heartfelt sympathy on the loss of your loving Mom. From the first time I walked into your home on Oak Street circa 1978, your Mom warmly welcomed me with her beautiful smile, bright blue eyes and witty banter. She continued to welcome me and my family through the decades. How fortunate to have your Mom mothering my all those years.



I see your amazing Mom in each of you and know she will live on in all who loved her.



Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Sending love, light and big hugs to you. xo Hilary Graham Dillon

Hilary Dillon

Friend