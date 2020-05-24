Mary Elizabeth Nillen
1918 - 2020
Feb. 13, 1918 – May 16, 2020

Mary E. Nillen, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on May 16 at the age 102, at Valley Hi Nursing Home in Woodstock, IL. She grew up on the South Side of Chicago but later moved to the North Side with her husband Maurice where they built the award winning North View Dry Cleaners building at 2644 W. Touhy Ave. Her beautiful spirit was only matched by her cherished Irish heritage. She is survived by her sons Daniel (Woodstock, IL) and John (Denver, CO), her sister Eleanor Healy, daughter in laws Dee Nillen & Anna Carin Nillen, grandson Dan and grand-daughters Daniella & Alexandra. A Celebration of her Life will be held this summer. A private funeral service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
7084254500
