Feb. 13, 1918 – May 16, 2020Mary E. Nillen, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on May 16 at the age 102, at Valley Hi Nursing Home in Woodstock, IL. She grew up on the South Side of Chicago but later moved to the North Side with her husband Maurice where they built the award winning North View Dry Cleaners building at 2644 W. Touhy Ave. Her beautiful spirit was only matched by her cherished Irish heritage. She is survived by her sons Daniel (Woodstock, IL) and John (Denver, CO), her sister Eleanor Healy, daughter in laws Dee Nillen & Anna Carin Nillen, grandson Dan and grand-daughters Daniella & Alexandra. A Celebration of her Life will be held this summer. A private funeral service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL.