Mary Elizabeth Loomis (Betsy) Norton passed away peacefully at home in Lake Forest on February 28, 2020. She was 79. Born February 3, 1941 in Kansas City, Mo. to Wesley H. Loomis III and Mary Paine Loomis. Betsy attended Sunset Hill School and then, at age 16, moved with her family to Kenilworth, IL and attended North Shore Country Day School ('59). She was a graduate of Finch College in New York, (B.A. '63). She married Richard M. Norton in 1967 and they were happily married for 52 years. She was an active member of the National Society of Colonial Dames (IL chapter), Mayflower Society, Antiquarian Society, the Alliance Francaise and the Lake Forest Garden Club. She served as a trustee of Brooks School in North Andover, MA and as a Regent for Gunston Hall in Mason Neck, VA. She is survived by her husband Richard M. Norton and her three children, Richard Paine Norton (Christine) of Kenilworth, IL, Alexander Taylor Norton (Ashley) of New York, NY and Mary Elizabeth (Elsbeth) Norton Redfield of Lake Forest, IL and eight grandchildren. She had two brothers Frederick P. Loomis and Jonathan L. Loomis (deceased). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 18th at 2:00pm at Church of the Holy Spirit, 400 E. Westminster Lake Forest, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 8 to Mar. 12, 2020