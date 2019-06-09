Mary Elizabeth Rosenbloom (née Potts), of Minnetonka, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 82.Beth was born to parents Norbert Michael and Fay Potts on April 16, 1937 in Kansas City, MO. As a young adult in Chicago, Beth worked for the President of Rush-Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital (now Rush University Medical Center). In 1967, she married Melvin Rosenbloom and they moved from Lake Forest, IL to Edina, MN in 1978. Beth had a long and successful career as the Executive Assistant to the CEO of Carlson Companies in Minnetonka, MN until her retirement in 2010. Beth was a selfless daughter, sister, aunt, mother and great friend to many, including her book group of 40 years. She followed news and politics closely, and was particularly perturbed about the U.S. state of affairs since 2016. In this regard, she viewed her hearing loss as an advantage. Though life was not always easy, there was little she couldn't manage on her own with an 'oh fudge', a cocktail and a smoke. A good Chicago hot dog cured most ills. Beth is survived by her daughter, Sarah Rosenbloom (Joel) Simberg; step-daughter Caren (Dan) Haberstroh, step-sons David (Cindy) and Matthew (Lois) Rosenbloom, grandsons Zachary Simberg, Jarod, Bill and Adam (Moira) Rosenbloom and many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved brother N. Michael Potts and sister Theresa Broeker. Memorials and celebrations of her life will be planned in both Chicago and Minneapolis. Please see https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/beth-rosenbloom/905 for information. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary