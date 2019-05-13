|
On Monday, May 6, 2019, Mary Elizabeth Scanlan, loving wife and mother of four children entered eternal life at the age of 99 years. Mary was preceded in death by her father, James, her mother, Lyda, her brother, Paul and her husband, Joseph. She is survived by her four children James (Life Partner Brenda), J. Patrick (wife Ceil, children Connor, Kelly and Maureen), John (children Christopher and Sean), Kathleen (husband Lawrence Kazmerski, children Keira and Timothy).Visitation Tuesday May 14, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until time of her Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, 730 N. Wabash Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Entombment All Saint Cemetery & Mausoleum, Des Plaines, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund. c/o Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish Ministry Center, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, Illinois 60025.Checks may be made payable to Our Lady of Perpetual Help and note Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund in the memo line. Funeral info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
