On June 25, 2020, Mary Stanton, nee Dillon, aged 98, beloved wife of the late J. Richard Stanton passed. She is survived by her children, John, Pam McDonough, Pat (Bob Cummings), Steve (Cathy) and Bob (Jackie). Loving grandmother of Alis(Jim Colello), Meghan(Lou Ferrara), Jack(Laura), Brehan McDonough, Ed (Margaret), Caitlin Cummings, Colleen (Kevin Hobday), Casey (Jeremy Robins), Kerri (Dave Frideres), Bill, Erik and Rick. Great grandmother aka "Gigi" to 10. Private burial with immediate family at All Saints Cemetery.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.
