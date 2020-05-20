(nee Browne) Beloved wife of the late John E.; loving mother of John (Julie) and the late Patricia Cleary; proud and cherished grandmother of Megan and John Michael; dear sister of the late Thomas (Kathleen) Browne; fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday will be private. CDC guidelines will be observed. Funeral service will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Juliana Parish or Journey Care Hospice are appreciated. Arrangements by Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 20, 2020.