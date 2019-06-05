Home

Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Mary Ellen Duffy Obituary
Duffy, Mary Ellen nee Arnold; beloved wife of the late Thomas Duffy and dear fiancée of the late Duane Kemp; devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Arnold; loving sister of Joan Rowe, Maureen Arnold, Rod (Cindy) Westfall and the late Tom (Jenny) Arnold; cherished aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; caring friend of many. Memorial Mass Thursday, June 6th 11:00 a.m., at Nativity of Our Lord Church (Corner of 37th St. and Union Ave.) Funeral Arrangements by Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
