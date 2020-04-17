|
|
Mary Ellen Foy (nee Devitt) of Huntley, died in her home on April 9, 2020. Mary was born on February 19, 1931 in Chicago.
Mary was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved to have company and could often be found entertaining her friends and family. Mary was fond of laughter and talking. Her favorite activities include baking, arts and crafts, and making flower arrangements.
Mary is survived by her children, Joseph (Randi) Foy, Cindy (Ted) Horan, Jim (Lois) Foy, Mary (Art) Wagg, Jeff (Liz) Foy, John (Lynn) Foy, and Jerry (Maria) Foy; her 19 grandchildren; her 22 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Tess; and her beloved pets, her dog Molly and cat Samantha. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Gordon Foy; her siblings, Rita (Tom), Liz (Paul), Chick (Josephine), Bud, Ruth (Sid), Bill (Marie), and Bob (Dot).
Mary's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to John Foy for caring for his mother for the past eleven years.
No services are planned at this time. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2020