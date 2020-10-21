1/1
Mary Ellen Gilhooly
1935 - 2020
Mary Ellen Gilhooly (nee O'Callaghan) born February 11, 1935 in Chicago. Died October 17, 2020. Services private.

Lifelong wife of Raymond Gilhooly, CPD (deceased). Together they raised six children - Brian (Karen), John (Barbara), Marcy Gilhooly Conti (deceased), Martin (Manal), Bill, and Chris (Diane) along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving aunt to countless nieces and nephews and a true friend to many. Mary fearlessly battled cancer throughout her life. She was a true Irish fighter! She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace.

Donations in lieu of flowers to CCARE (Colon Cancer Alliance for Research & Education for Lynch Syndrome).


Published in Chicago Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
