Mary Ellen Gilhooly (nee O'Callaghan) born February 11, 1935 in Chicago. Died October 17, 2020. Services private.



Lifelong wife of Raymond Gilhooly, CPD (deceased). Together they raised six children - Brian (Karen), John (Barbara), Marcy Gilhooly Conti (deceased), Martin (Manal), Bill, and Chris (Diane) along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving aunt to countless nieces and nephews and a true friend to many. Mary fearlessly battled cancer throughout her life. She was a true Irish fighter! She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Rest in peace.



Donations in lieu of flowers to CCARE (Colon Cancer Alliance for Research & Education for Lynch Syndrome).





