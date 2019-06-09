Home

Mary Ellen Grear Obituary
Mary Ellen Grear, nee Tringali, 92, longtime resident of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Bill; loving mother of Michael (Susan), Mary (Jerry Eichner) Hutchison, Kathleen (the late Ron) Vlamis, Philip (Marcia), Billy (Janice), Ellen (James Friedendach) Grear, Janice (Steve) Korn, Stacia (Bill) Lacek, and the late Paula and Joseph (Linda); dear grandmother of 24; cherished great grandmother of 17; fond sister of the late Eleanor Stern, Joseph Tringali, Anthony Tringali Jr., and Rosella Cooper. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 Friday at 10:30 a.m. to St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL 60053. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Cremation private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
