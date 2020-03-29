|
Mary Ellen Kilpatrick, 92, passed away on March 22, 2020. She was born in Weiser, ID, to John and Gertrude Kilpatrick on June 20, 1927, and graduated from the University of Idaho.
Early in her career, Mary Ellen served as private secretary to Idaho Governor Len Jordan, where she met and worked with Pres. Eisenhower and Chief Justice Earl Warren. In 1955, she moved to Chicago, where she served as an executive secretary for several prominent businesses. Mary Ellen loved to travel and was one of the first residents of 400 E Randolph.
Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Betty Lou Vollmer; and her niece, Carol James. She is survived by her sister, Jean Hinchliffe, and several nieces and nephews.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020