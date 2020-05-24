Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. Lavin and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of
Mary Ellen Lavin, RN., Mary, MEL, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, nee Peterson; beloved wife of the late Dr. Francis Lavin for over 64 years; passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 21, 2020. Fully embracing all roles in her life - wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, nurse, cancer survivor, artist, feminist, democrat, student, advocate - she was best known for being a friend to many and an avid listener. She welcomed each and every person she met and was the greatest cheerleader anyone could have, blessing each one with her favorite adage, "Shalom with Love". She will be remembered for baking the best brownies in the world, water walking at the Courts, celebrating services at her ecumenical community church, working as a Psychiatric Nurse at DuPage, Elmhurst, and River's Edge Hospitals, volunteering as an election judge, and receiving her second Bachelors degree from Elmhurst College while raising her six children. She is survived by her children, their spouses, and special friends: Francis (Rosanna), Michael (Mary Anne), Mary Alice (Robert Mardirossian), John "Jack" (Kathryn), Daniel (friend, Anne) and Timothy (Kimberly) Lavin; Grandchildren: Greg (Petrina), Jeremy (Jessica), Brad, Patrick, Emily, Michael, Katie, Jeffrey (friend, Kate), Samantha and Casey; greatchild: Connor; cherished daughter of the late Axel and the late Alice, nee Hasslett, Peterson; dear sister of Dorothea (late Lawrence) and Joe (Emily); fond aunt of many loving nieces and nephews, friend and confidant to many. Funeral Services and Interment Private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.