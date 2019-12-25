|
|
Mary Ludwig, 94, of McHenry, passed away on November 10, 2019.
She was born May 21, 1925 in Chicago, IL. Her birth parents were Frederick Richard Rabold 1902-1990 and Julia Margaret Bannon 1902-1960. Mary was raised by caring foster parents Henry Cromey 1874-1950 and Anna Cromey 1885-1952.
She reportedly has a half sister Judith E. Mazzolini (Rabold), born in 1941.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Leonard Panske 1920-1976, William Ludwig 1924-1996 and Jerome Paradise 1925-2003.
Mary had children, Richard Bell (James Pluess) (Karen), Paul Panske Ludwig (Jackie) and Patricia Ludwig Wenberg (Dan).
Grandchildren Michelle, Patty, Jim, Laurie, Victoria, Karen and Todd.
Great Grandchildren Zac, Nikol, Priscilla, Timothy, Anthony, Anja, Lyla and Madison.
Mary enjoyed family and friends above all and also participated with mass and church activities. We were all blessed to have her in our lives and she will live on in us all.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 25, 2019