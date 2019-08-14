Home

McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S Wallace St.
Chicago, IL 60609
773-268-0703
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McInerney Central Chapel
4635 S. Wallace St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
McInerney Central Chapel
4635 S. Wallace St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
600 W. 45th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
Mary Ellen Lynch, C.P.D. retired, 72, August 10, 2019, lifetime resident of the South Side of Chicago, Canaryville neighborhood; beloved daughter of the late John J. and Irene Galloway Lynch; loving sister of John J. (Lila) Lynch and Sharon R. Lynch; devoted aunt of Sean Lynch and Krysia Lynch; many cousins and friends. Mary Ellen proudly served as a Chicago Police Officer for over 25 years. Active member of Rhine Post # 2729, V.F.W. Auxiliary. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m. Funeral Friday, August 16, 2019, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit MARY ELLEN LYNCH BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, (773) 268-0703 or (773) 581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 14, 2019
