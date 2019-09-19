Home

Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel
1117 Indiana Avenue
La Porte, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Kanty Catholic Church
Mary Ellen McPolin


1917 - 2019
Mary Ellen McPolin Obituary
Mary Ellen McPolin, 102 of Manteno, Illinois passed away September 17, 2019, residing in Miller Rehabilitation Center, Kankakee, Illinois. Mary Ellen was born April 17, 1917 in Chicago, Illinois to loving parents, John Ryan and Bridget (Reilly) Ryan Matthews. Stepfather, Peter Matthews. Mary Ellen was predeceased by husbands John Murray in 1943 and Owen McPolin in 1983; siblings, Sister Johnita Ryan, R.S.M., Rose Dudones, Peter and Thomas Matthews. Mary Ellen is mourned and remembered by her daughter, Marge (Lee) Prendergast; grandmother of three and great grandmother of seven. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, St. John Kanty Catholic Church. Visitation 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, Indiana. Burial St. John Kanty Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019
