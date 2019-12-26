|
Mary Ellen Mulcrone, nee Schmitz, age 92, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward James Mulcrone; Loving mother of Ed (Dannie) Mulcrone, the late Jay, Pat (Mike) Walker, Jayne (the late Bob) Grabowski, Lee (Barb) Mulcrone, Bob (Donna) Mulcrone, Tom (Patti) Mulcrone, and Judy (Paul) Grzyb; Cherished grandmother of 20; Great-grandmother of 6. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Mathias and Lillian Schmitz, along with her four siblings. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Friday, 12/27, with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM on Saturday, both at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 8925 S Kostner Ave, Hometown, IL 60456. In lieu of flowers, please put forward an act of kindness or send someone a simple smile in memory of Mary Ellen Mulcrone.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019