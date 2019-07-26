|
Mary Ellen Peffer, 63, of Sugar Grove, died on Friday July 19, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital after a long relationship with Multiple Myeloma. She was born in Aurora, IL on May 31, 1956 to Richard and Joan Haen (Miller). Mary Ellen attended St. Rita grade school and Rosary High School. She worked at Ace Hardware in Aurora and the family business, Luigi's Pizza. After having her three children, she graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education and Aurora University with a Master of Arts in Teaching. She taught in the West Aurora School District for 25 years in numerous schools including Schneider, Smith, Nicholson, Goodwin, Lincoln, Hall, Greenman, Freeman and Fearn. Mary Ellen loved teaching, especially her last 8 years in the gifted program, and was sad to have to retire early.
Mary Ellen loved her family and was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. Her fondest memories were times spent with them and her husband. She is survived by her husband, Ronald C. Peffer; her parents Richard and Joan Haen; her children, Julie (David) Kramer, Matthew (Victoria) Poss, William (Holly) Poss and Kara Peffer. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Nora and Benjamin Kramer, Gwendolyn, Wyatt, Natalie, Abigail and Kane Poss and baby Michael Diaz; her brothers Edward (Kathy) Haen, Richard (Julie) Haen and Stanley (Heidi) Haen; her Aunts, Mary (Larry) Clegg and Janie Miller; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends and her dog Tully.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Gregory Poss, her mother-in-law Pat Peffer, her Uncle/Godfather Jerome Miller and her dogs Mona, Buffy and Cecil. Mary Ellen loved life, nature, dogs, and travel. Her philosophy was, "I'll sleep when I'm dead." (Thanks to Warren Zevon.) She would like everyone to be happy and remember her as a person who loved life and had a smile for everyone.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 8S 055 Dugan Rd., Sugar Grove, IL 60554, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Thank you to all the friends and family who helped and to Loyola University Medical Center for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation at allbloodcancers.org, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at lightthenight.org, Living Well Cancer Center or any . Mary Ellen would like to thank you for your kindness and for remembering what matters, LOVE. For further information on services please call (630) 466-1330 or visit the website at www.healychapel,com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 26, 2019