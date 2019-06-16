Mary Ellen Raterman Rowe, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 7, 2019, at her home in Barrington, IL. She was the beloved wife of Charles Spencer Rowe for 32 years. She formerly lived in Mt. Prospect, IL; Ridgewood, NJ; Lake Forest, CA; and Williamsburg, VA. Mary Ellen was born on July 15, 1935, and grew up in Sidney, OH. Mary Ellen was the youngest of four children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerome A. and Mary Ellen Raterman; and siblings, Jerome T. and Ann Hemmert-Dickman. Mary Ellen leaves behind her children, Leonard F. (Georgia) McGee III, Eleanor Ann (Gregory) Mast and Jennifer (James) Liggett; step-son, Charles S. (the late Wendy) Rowe, Jr.; and sister, Jane Orr. Mary Ellen is also survived by seven grandchildren: Charles, Kelly, Leonard F. IV, Robert Peter, William, Kylie and Eleanor. Mary Ellen will be dearly missed by all. Memorial Visitation for Mary Ellen will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 10:00am until the time of her Memorial Mass at 11:00am at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 N. Ela St., Barrington, IL. Interment will be held in Wilmington, DE next to her husband. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington, IL. For information and full obituary, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.



Rowe , Mary Ellen Raterman



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary