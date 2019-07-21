|
Mary Ellen, mother of four, grandmother of thirteen, and great-grandmother of one passed away Sunday, July 7th, due to complications from lung cancer. Mary Ellen dedicated her life to her family and friends and was a devoted member of the Chicago Fire Dept, serving as a paramedic. She will be sadly missed by all who she touched. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 1:00 pm, St. Adalberts cemetary, 6800 Milwaukee Ave Niles.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019