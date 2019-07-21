Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Adalberts cemetary
6800 Milwaukee Ave
Niles, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Schwarz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Schwarz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Schwarz Obituary
Mary Ellen, mother of four, grandmother of thirteen, and great-grandmother of one passed away Sunday, July 7th, due to complications from lung cancer. Mary Ellen dedicated her life to her family and friends and was a devoted member of the Chicago Fire Dept, serving as a paramedic. She will be sadly missed by all who she touched. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 1:00 pm, St. Adalberts cemetary, 6800 Milwaukee Ave Niles.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.