Mary Ellen Sebastian, nee Nash, age 76, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by her family, February 19, 2020. Devoted wife of 53 years to Gerald "Gerry" Sebastian; loving mom of Kara (Michael) O'Malley, Gara (Marty) Scott, Gavin (Amy) Sebastian, and Adam (Jennifer Thornton) Sebastian; passionate and enthusiastic grandmother of Maeve, Grace, Caroline, the late Andrew, Elise, Lilah, and Holton; cherished sister of the late Patty Gaskey, the late Carol Briestensky, Billy Nash, and Timmy Nash; and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Mary Ellen was formerly of St. Ailbe's Parish in Chicago. Her life was centered around faith and her family. Visitation Sunday from 3 – 7 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Family and friends will meet for a Funeral Mass, Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church, 605 State St. Lemont, IL 60439. Interment Lithuanian National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or Lurie Children's Hospital www.luriechildrens.org Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020