Mary Ellen Umgelder (nee O'Toole) beloved wife of the late Richard J. Umgelder; loving mother of the late Nicholas Umgelder; devoted sister of Margaret (Jim) Maloblocki, Kathleen O'Toole, Eileen O'Toole, Kerri O'Toole and the late Michael O'Toole; dear sister-in-law of Terri O'Toole; cherished adopted grandmother of Kyle Gill; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews; fond sister-in-law and aunt of many Umgelders. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. Interment Private. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019