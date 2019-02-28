Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Umgelder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Umgelder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ellen Umgelder Obituary
Mary Ellen Umgelder (nee O'Toole) beloved wife of the late Richard J. Umgelder; loving mother of the late Nicholas Umgelder; devoted sister of Margaret (Jim) Maloblocki, Kathleen O'Toole, Eileen O'Toole, Kerri O'Toole and the late Michael O'Toole; dear sister-in-law of Terri O'Toole; cherished adopted grandmother of Kyle Gill; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews; fond sister-in-law and aunt of many Umgelders. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Service Saturday 10:30 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park, IL 60487. Interment Private. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now