Obituary Condolences Flowers April 12, 1927 – February 26, 2019Mary Ellen Dolvin Van Ness, a remarkable mom, wife, and friend, passed away during the early morning of February 26 after a short illness. She experienced many wonderful people and places during her decades on this earth, and each of us is grateful for her presence in our lives.Mary Ellen grew up during the Depression on a farm near Spencer, Iowa, and always remained close to the local families and the land. Her 2007 Memoirs of an Iowa Girlhood leaves us with a vivid picture of her life without electricity or running water. Stories about her beloved pony, learning to drive a tractor, cooking with her mom, and going to the County Fair, reflect the joys and hardships of farm life. Until recently she visited the farm every year and reconnected with friends from those early years.In 1948 she graduated in Home Economics from Iowa State. That month she also married the love of her life, Jim Van Ness, and they moved to Evanston the following year. They stayed in Evanston for the next 66 years and raised a family of four girls. They never quit learning or enjoying new adventures – whether through travels, cultural events or community education classes. After 68 years, their life together was brought to a close by Jim's death in 2016.Jim taught at Northwestern University for 50 years and Mary Ellen eventually served on every committee and held every office of the University Circle, the organization of faculty wives and other women associated with the University. She also served as the librarian for Lekotek, a toy lending library for children with special needs. While there, she moved their operations into modern times by computerizing the library system. Her volunteer work with Meals on Wheels, the Northwestern Rehab Center, and for many other causes left the world a more compassionate place.Mary Ellen is survived by her four daughters, Becky, Barby, Meg and Julie, two sons-in-law, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her but memories of her love, influence and guidance, like her memoirs, will always bring smiles.Services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 in Elliott Chapel at Westminster Place, Evanston, Illinois. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2019