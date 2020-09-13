1/
Mary Ellen Voigt
Mary Ellen Voigt (Hackney) born November 12, 1935 passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020. Loving mother of Mary Elizabeth (Robert) Maltese and Robinette Marie (Kevin) Quigley. Beloved grandmother of Jeff Howard Buffington II (Brandy Dixon) and Christine Elizabeth Quigley. Cherished great grandmother of James Allen Buffington, Brenna Marie Buffington and Chase Robert Tompkins. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Villa Scalabrini, 480 N. Wolf Rd., Northlake, IL 60164


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
