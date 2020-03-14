|
Mary Ellen Volk (73) died on March 3rd after a long and heroic battle against kidney disease. She was born in Yonkers, NY, to the late Arthur and Katherine Hotte of Seneca Falls, NY, and is survived by Spencer, her loving husband of 39 years, her son Jonny (Julie), stepdaughter Carmelita, stepson Spence, Jr., and 3 grandchildren. After graduation from Elizabeth Seton College, Mary Ellen began her career in an entry-level position at Fannon & Osmond, a multimedia production agency in New York City; her intelligence, organizational skills and artistic sense soon resulted in her being promoted to Executive Producer. She met her future husband while running a show for Pepsi Cola in Canada. Shortly thereafter, she retired from her career to become a stay-at-home mom to her son and stepchildren. During their long and happy marriage, Mary Ellen and Spencer traveled extensively, and especially enjoyed vacations in Paris and London and ski trips to Courmayeur, Italy. Mary Ellen passed away surrounded by her husband, son and daughter-in-law. Her ashes will be laid to rest at the Volk family plot in Ottawa, Canada. A memorial service will be held the morning of April 18th at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Name Chapel in Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2020