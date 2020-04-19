|
Mary Ellen Wolff (née Marsh) passed away peacefully on April 14, at Presence-Maryhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, an institution she helped to found in 1958. There she volunteered for 40 years and was President of Friends of Maryhaven for many years. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 5, 1924, Mary Ellen was the daughter of Richard Francis Marsh, a member of the Arikara Indian tribe of North Dakota, and Winifred Patricia Kelly of Wisconsin. Mary Ellen grew up in the "owner's suite" of the Hollenden Hotel in Cleveland, Ohio, where her father was Vice President and General Manager. While waiting for the love of her life, Lt. Joseph J. Wolff, to return from the United States Navy in the Second World War, Mary Ellen earned a Bachelor's Degree at Notre Dame College in Cleveland, and a Master's Degree in medical social work at St. Louis University. They were married at St. Thomas the Apostle church in Hyde Park on September 1, 1947, while Joseph was completing his Ph.D. in English at the University of Chicago. Mary Ellen wrote, "Next to our wedding day, the happiest moment of our lives, was June 17, 1959, when our son Alec's arrival made us a real family."
Mary Ellen and Joseph built a house in Glenview in 1952 and never left – except for their many travels all over the world. For a year in 1966 Mary Ellen, Joseph, and Alec lived in Rome, while Joseph taught at Loyola University's Rome Center. In addition to having worked at Cook County Hospital as a psychiatric social worker and at Westbrook School in Glenview, Mary Ellen was a tireless community volunteer, publicly recognized many times for her boundless energy and generosity. In particular, she was awarded "Super Senior of the Year" by the Glenview Senior Center. She volunteered at the Glenview History Museum, the Glenview Senior Center (and was a past President). But the community closest to Mary Ellen's heart was Our Lady of Perpetual Help parish, which she described as "the center of our lives, and our second home."
In addition to Joseph, and her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her brother Richard Kelly Marsh. Mary Ellen is survived by her only son, Rev. Alec J. Wolff, as well as by her brother-in-law, Msgr. Robert C. Wolff of Cleveland, Ohio. And Mary Ellen is fondly remembered by countless friends of all ages and walks of life.
Mary Ellen will be interred in a private ceremony at St. Joseph Cemetery in Wilmette. A Memorial Mass and celebration will be held on September 5th, which would have been her 96th birthday. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to "Friends of Maryhaven" a program of the Archangel Trust, an Illinois 501(c)(3) charity at: 5000 N. Marine Drive, Suite 2A, Chicago, Illinois 60640.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020