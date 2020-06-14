Mary Elsie "Ma" Naseef
Mary "Ma" Elsie Naseef, nee Puckett, age 89, beloved wife of the late Louis, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2020 in Columbus, IN. Born March 8, 1931, in Meadows of Dan, VA, she leaves behind a legacy in both Chicago, IL and Myrtle Beach, SC – the places she called home for most of her life.

As the pillar of her family, Mary served as a true example of love and kindness, and will be deeply missed. Visit tributes.com for extended obituary.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
