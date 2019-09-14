Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
(630) 232-8233
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Malone Funeral Home
324 East State Street
Geneva, IL 60134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Evelyn Smith


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Evelyn Smith Obituary
Mary Evelyn Smith age 92 of Geneva. Beloved wife of 69 years of Howard Smith. Loving mother of Barry (Caroline Shapiro), Randy (Mary Ryan-Smith), and Karen (Steve) Burriesci; devoted grandmother of Carly, Sydnie, Landon, Alyssa, and Abby Smith; and Jack, Annie, and Kelly Burriesci.

Visitation Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E State Street/ Rt 38, Geneva, IL 60134 with a Rosary recited at 7:30 pm. Celebration of Funeral Mass will be private at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, Celebrant. Burial is private at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60660. Info 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malone Funeral Home
Download Now