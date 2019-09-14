|
Mary Evelyn Smith age 92 of Geneva. Beloved wife of 69 years of Howard Smith. Loving mother of Barry (Caroline Shapiro), Randy (Mary Ryan-Smith), and Karen (Steve) Burriesci; devoted grandmother of Carly, Sydnie, Landon, Alyssa, and Abby Smith; and Jack, Annie, and Kelly Burriesci.
Visitation Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 pm at Malone Funeral Home, 324 E State Street/ Rt 38, Geneva, IL 60134 with a Rosary recited at 7:30 pm. Celebration of Funeral Mass will be private at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1891 Kaneville Road, Geneva with Father Jonathan Bakkelund, Celebrant. Burial is private at Resurrection Cemetery in Geneva, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60660. Info 630-232-8233 or visit malonefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019