Mary F. Allen, 89, of Northbrook, passed away November 28, 2020. Beloved wife for 58 years of Gerald Allen; loving mother of Tracy (Steve) West and Peter (the late Loren) Allen; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Kfir) and Sara West, Veronica (Mark) and Zachary Allen; Loving great grandmother of JJ Maman. Mary worked for Century 21, Northbrook. She was also an avid sewer, beadier and crafter. A memorial service will be held TBD at the Episcopal Church of St. James the Less, 550 Sunset Ridge Rd., Northfield, IL 60093. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the church. Funeral information 847-998-1020.