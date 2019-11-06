|
|
Mary F. Gill, age 78, at rest November 3, 2019; Beloved daughter of the late John and Delia Gill (nee Tobin); Loving sister of Winnie (Frank) Neidhart; Cherished aunt of Mary (George) Bratkiv, Rita (Todd) Kahn, and Sean Neidhart; Dear great-aunt of Katherine, Nick, Elizabeth, and Meghan Bratkiv, Alexandra and Joseph Kahn; Fond cousin of the Gill, Tobin, Faherty, and the O'Donnell Families; Mary was a proud Chicago Public Schools Teacher for 40 years, retiring from Mt. Greenwood School in 2002; Visitation Friday, November 8, 2019 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 a.m at Most Holy Redeemer Church, 9525 S. Lawndale, Evergreen Park. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Juvenile Diabetes Relief Fund (JDRF); Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home. For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019