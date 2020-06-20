Mary F. Loula (nee Picha) 84, beloved wife of Myron "Mike", loving mother of Kathy (Dennis Burnell) Loula, Carol (Mitch) Greening, Mary (Ben) Oosterbaan, Becky (John) Thomas, Mark (Marlene) Loula, Mike Loula, sister of Carol Seifert and Liz Kuebelbeck, Joe and James Picha, the late LaMoyne (Sonny) and the late Helen, grandmother of Zach Greening, Katherine Oosterbaan, Jay and William Thomas, Michael, Matt and Marko Loula. Funeral mass 10 AM Monday June 22, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Church, Gurnee, IL. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Fremont Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Celiac Foundation https://celiac.org/donate/. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 20, 2020.