Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest,
700 N. Sheridan Road,
Lake Forest,, IL
Mary Farwell


1937 - 2019
Mary E. Farwell, 82, passed away on December 1, 2019. She was born in Harrisburg, PA on May 16, 1937 to Charles and Mary Evelyn Rickert. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Marvin Farwell. Mary was the loving mother to Liz (Michael Reyes) Farwell, Todd (Rob Gallaway) Farwell, and Blair (Nicole) Farwell. She was the loving grandmother to Leslie, Adrienne, and Madeline Farwell and Jack Farwell. She was preceded in death by her son Brian Farwell (2011). A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, 700 N. Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Memorial contributions may be sent in loving memory to the Flat-Coated Retriever Argus Foundation, 128 Glendale Dr, Burlington, IA 52601, or the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest Memorial Fund, 700 N. Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019
