Mary Fontana Rainsford
1922 - 2020
{ "" }
On September 6th, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully at 97, surrounded by family in Bethesda, MD. Mary was born in 1922 in Chicago and lived most of her life in Hyde Park. She was predeceased by her mother Pauline Ribbke (Radostits), her father Frank Fontana, and her husband Desmond Rainsford. She was mother to Frank, Beth, Shirley (Carr), Katherine (Calvo), and Kevin. Grandmother to Marcus Bruno; Joshua, Michael, and Rob Carr; Sean and Leah Calvo; and Kara, Lucia, and Tyler Rainsford. Great-grandmother to Hollis, RIV, and Ellia Carr. Mary loved education and worked at the Chicago Board of Education in Security. She graduated from Richard Daley College with an AA degree at 65. After retirement, she lived with children in California, Maryland, and Florida, but her heart was always in Chicago. Her loving smile sparked joy in the lives of others. Visitation: September 18th, Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel in Sanford, FL. Funeral mass: Church of the Nativity, Longwood, FL, Sept. 19 at 10AM - watch at: nativity.org/livestream. Interment: Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park, FL.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn/LM
5000 COUNTY ROAD 46A
Sanford, FL 32771
4073224263
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
To Kathy and family : I was saddened to hear of your Mothers passing ,my prayers go out to you at this time of loss .My aunt -in law Mary Gleason here in Chgo was always speaking of her Cousin fondly and their growing up years together as young ladies .Now they are both together in Gods care .
Joan Rzonca
Family
September 12, 2020
The FTD Beautiful Spirit Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Grettel Wimmer
