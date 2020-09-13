On September 6th, 2020 Mary passed away peacefully at 97, surrounded by family in Bethesda, MD. Mary was born in 1922 in Chicago and lived most of her life in Hyde Park. She was predeceased by her mother Pauline Ribbke (Radostits), her father Frank Fontana, and her husband Desmond Rainsford. She was mother to Frank, Beth, Shirley (Carr), Katherine (Calvo), and Kevin. Grandmother to Marcus Bruno; Joshua, Michael, and Rob Carr; Sean and Leah Calvo; and Kara, Lucia, and Tyler Rainsford. Great-grandmother to Hollis, RIV, and Ellia Carr. Mary loved education and worked at the Chicago Board of Education in Security. She graduated from Richard Daley College with an AA degree at 65. After retirement, she lived with children in California, Maryland, and Florida, but her heart was always in Chicago. Her loving smile sparked joy in the lives of others. Visitation: September 18th, Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel in Sanford, FL. Funeral mass: Church of the Nativity, Longwood, FL, Sept. 19 at 10AM - watch at: nativity.org/livestream
. Interment: Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park, FL.