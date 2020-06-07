Mary Frances (D'Esposito) Aunchman
Mary Frances (D'Esposito) Aunchman died at her home in Smithfield, RI on May 28, 2020 with her loving family beside her. Mary was the wife of William G. Aunchman, the mother of Aimee M. Tortolano (Brian), and the grandmother of Cristina, Elisabeth and Domenic Tortolano. Mary grew up in Wilmette, IL, the daughter of the late Dorothy and Julian D'Esposito and the sister of Julian D'Esposito (Molly), Puddy Larsen (Craig), Clancy Senechalle (Bob), Kate D'Esposito and Annie D'Esposito. Mary is also survived by several generations of nieces and nephews.

Mary graduated from Regina Dominican High School and Maryville University. She worked for a number of national retail companies in different positions in St, Louis, Chicago, Minneapolis and Rhode Island over her career. She was active in various breast cancer support organizations .

Mary celebrated her family. She unfailingly remembered and participated in birthdays, graduations and holiday celebrations. Her always present camera created a treasure house of ball games, skating competition, hockey games and family parties of every description and will preserve memories of her generosity and presence in our lives.

Mary's funeral and burial will be private. A celebration of life Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA. will be appreciated.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
